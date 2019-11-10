Update: Missing Lancaster boy found safe

UPDATE: Police said Jayden Thompson was found safe at a friend’s house on Sunday.

His friend’s parents said Thompson told them he had permission to spend the weekend at their home.

They did not know that he was reported missing last night.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy last seen Friday night.

According to police, Jayden Thompson’s father last saw this son around 6 p.m. Friday at his home on South Shippen Street in Lancaster.

At this time, police don’t think foul play is involved in his disappearance. Thompson has been in contact with at least one friend.

He was reported missing Saturday morning.

Thompson is described as being about 4’8″ tall and 75 pounds. He has a short crew cut. In the submitted picture, he has longer hair.

If you know where Thompson is contact Lancaster police at 717-735-3300.