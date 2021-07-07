Lancaster Police searching for arsonist who made three attempts to burn down homes

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police are looking for an arsonist who has made multiple attempts to burn down homes.

The first incident occurred on the night of June 30 on the 100 block of South Prince Street. Lancaster City Fire arrived at the scene where a roll of paper towels was burning along with strong odors of accelerant. That fire only caused damage to the floor, walls, and front door leading into the apartment.

The second incident was on July 1 on the 400 block of Beaver Street. Once again, fire crews put out the flames on the front porch and found signs of arson. Three hours later another fire was reported at the same location and extinguished the fire that involved a gas can, chair, and doormat.

Police determined the incidents were related and the locations were targeted by the same person. Police charged Charles Cieslik with multiple counts of arson, aggravated assault, and causing or risking catastrophe among others. A warrant has been issued for Cieslik’s arrest.