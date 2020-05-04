Lancaster Police searching for shooting suspects

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are looking for two people in connection to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Investigators say Jonathan Miller fired into an apartment on the first block of Conestoga Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Seven people were inside at the time. A 17-year-old suffered wounds to his lower back and arms.

Investigators say one other suspect was with Miller at the time.

Anyone with information on either suspect is asked to call lancaster city police.