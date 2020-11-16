Lancaster Police searching for suspect after Sunday morning stabbing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 7:15 A.M. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, they found a 44-year-old male with injuries to his face and torso. He was sent to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police were provided with limited information on the suspect. What is known is that it was an unknown Hispanic male who attacked the victim at the victim’s front door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300, or you can anonymously text a tip to Crime Stoppers by texting the word “LANCS” and your message to 847411.