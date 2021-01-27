Lancaster police search for suspects after man is shot overnight

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A 25-year-old man was shot just after midnight on Wednesday at a home on the 800 block of Second St. in Lancaster, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

The victim was shot in his torso and EMS transported him to Lancaster General Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Officers located shell casings on the road and bullet impacts to the home where the victim was found.

The police believe the suspect, or possible suspects, were outside of the house and fired shots into the residence, striking the victim as he stood inside.

There were two others inside the home at the time of the incident, neither of them was reported injured.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect(s) is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.