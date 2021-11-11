Lancaster police searching for suspect(s) in multiple indecent exposure incidents

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is seeking help in identifying a naked man or men involved in multiple indecent exposure incidents in the northwest area of Lancaster City.

Individuals mostly identified as women have reported five incidents in October and November in which a nude man approached them, sometimes making inappropriate comments, according to a CRIMEWATCH post from the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The descriptions of the suspect vary slightly, and police are unsure whether the same man was involved in all incidents or if there were multiple suspects involved. The victims offered the following descriptions from the following dates, according to the CRIMEWATCH post:

Oct. 6, 6 a.m. — Middle-aged white man wearing only sneakers and a “pandemic style” mask

— Middle-aged white man wearing only sneakers and a “pandemic style” mask Oct. 25, 9:45 p.m. — Naked white man, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, 20-30 years old, short brown hair

— Naked white man, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, 20-30 years old, short brown hair Oct. 25, 10 p.m. — Naked middle-aged white man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, heavy build

— Naked middle-aged white man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, heavy build Nov. 10, 9 p.m. — Naked white man, approximately 20-30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, medium build, brown hair

— Naked white man, approximately 20-30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, medium build, brown hair Nov. 10, 10:30 p.m. — Naked white man, approximately 20-30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, average to thin build, dark blond or brown hair

The man/men have not yet made physical contact with any of the victims.

Lancaster Police, Manheim Township Police, and Franklin and Marshall Public Safety are investigating the incidents and have not yet been able to locate any suspects.

Anyone who knows of incidents that have not yet been reported or who may have information about potential suspects is asked to contact Lt. Randell Zook at 717-735-3322 or via email at zookr@lancasterpolice.com.

Police also remind people walking in public spaces to do the following:

Travel in groups when possible

Be aware of your surroundings, don’t text or spend too much time looking at your phone

Project confidence

Stay in well-lit areas if walking at night

Carry something for legal self-defense, such as pepper spray or a personal alarm

If traveling alone, let someone else know where you’re going

If confronted, harassed, or attacked, escape is usually the best option. Scream and run when possible

If all else fails, fight hard and be as loud as possible

Links to additional safety tips can be found in this CRIMEWATCH post.