Lancaster police seek help in identifying man wanted for stabbing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Bureau of Police are seeking help in determining the identity of a man responsible for a reported stabbing in the 400 block of Beaver St. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The suspect of this aggravated assault incident was described as an unknown white male in his 20s, last seen wearing a black tee-shirt, jeans, and white sneakers. The incident appears to be a random act of violence, with no known connection to the victim and the suspect.

Upon arrival at the scene on Wednesday, Lancaster Bureau Police officers located an adult male with a stab wound to his torso. After attempting to stop the bleeding, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for additional treatment. The victim is expected to survive.

Officers were told by witnesses the suspect appeared to be acting in an erratic manner prior to stabbing the man and surveillance footage was able to provide images of the suspect.

Anyone with more information about the incident or identity of the suspect is asked to contact Det. Odenthal at 717-735-3352, email him at odentham@lancasterpolice.com, or contact Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800)-322-1913. Callers may remain anonymous.

TOP STORIES