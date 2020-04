LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster say they’re looking for a man who shot and wounded a woman.

Police say 18-year-old Luis DeJesus shot a 17-year-old woman last Wednesday on the 400 block of Manor Street.

Police believe DeJesus got into an argument and was in the passenger seat of a car when he fired several shots outside a home injuring the woman.

Dejesus now faces several charges including aggravated assault.