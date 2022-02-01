Lancaster Police seeks witnesses to fatal pedestrian hit and run

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police continue to investigate a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of N. Prince Street and W. Chestnut Street. On Oct. 29, 2021, a white work van struck a pedestrian who was in the cross walk at the time of the crash.

Following the crash, the driver of the vehicle initially stopped and got out. He walked up to the pedestrian and helped him out of the roadway, but then returned to his vehicle and fled the scene. A nearby EMS ambulance crew arrived at the scene and transported the pedestrian to a nearby hospital.

A couple weeks following the crash, the pedestrian, who has since been identified as Steven Killough, died of his injuries in November. As part of the investigation, the police are actively trying to locate witnesses to the crash.

The suspect of the crash has been identified as Lancaster City resident Rodolfo Paradas, who has been charged with Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury While Not Properly Licenses, Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, Right of Way to Pedestrian, Turning Movements and Required Signals, and Driving While Operating Privilege is suspended or Revoked.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police Patrol division and Accident Investigation Team are handling the still open investigation. Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Mark Radmore at 717-989-3678.