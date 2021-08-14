Lancaster Polo Club helps organization raise money for Multiple Sclerosis

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Polo Club in Lititz held a special match and fundraiser on Saturday to raise money to find a cure for a debilitating disease.

The 2021 George Hempt Memorial MS Polo Match helps raise money for the national MS Foundation.

The annual event brings people and sponsors together to help people living with Multiple Sclerosis in the Central Pennsylvania area and beyond.

Organizers say the match is exciting but the overall effort is successful because of the people and organizations that support it.

“It is such an original event, you don’t see a polo match every day, I rarely see them unless it’s at this event,” Kelly Tapper of the National MS Society said. “It’s really great to have the sponsors out here because we could not do an event like this without sponsors and they get to come out and see the event and so it is a little different than what you normally see for charity.”

This is the 15th year of the Polo Match Fundraiser for the MS Society.

The Mayo Clinic describes Multiple Sclerosis as a disease where the immune system attacks its own tissues.