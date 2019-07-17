Lancaster pool temporarily closed after fecal contamination

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County’s Department of Parks and Recreation announced the temporary closure of a pool after fecal contamination.

The Central Park Pool will be closed Wednesday while workers follow Pennsylvania Department of Health sanitizing protocols.

The closure was announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

It said, ” Due to a liquid #2, the Lancaster County Swimming Pool at Central Park will be temporarily closed today, 7/16 and tomorrow 7/17 to adhere to PA Department of Health sanitizing protocols. We hope to re-open the pool on THURSDAY, 7/18 and look forward to seeing you then!”

The goal is to reopen the pool on Thursday.