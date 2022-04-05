LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An Upper Leacock Township postal worker has been charged with more than 400 criminal offenses after using her position to steal nearly $700,000 from checks that she altered.

According to an affidavit obtained by abc27, Jennesy Rodriguez, 26, Lancaster, used her job as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service to steal 111 checks inside envelopes with Leola-area ZIP codes between Nov. 24, 2021, and March 29, 2022.

She then deposited the altered and forged checks for a larger amount. In total, she stole $699,820, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by LNP. One check stolen and deposited was an $18 check Rodriquez cashed for $8,500 in January using a fake name.

Another check was made for $154,76 to Leola Fire and placed in the mail. The woman who wrote the check received notice from her bank that the check have been deposited in the amount of $9,600. The woman says the date and signature were in her handwriting still, but the name and amount were not.

Rodriguez was charged Monday, with 112 counts of theft by unlawful taking, 11 counts of receiving stolen property, 111 counts of misapplication of entrusted property and property of the government of financial institutes, 50 counts of forgery, 50 counts of identity theft, and one count each of criminal use of a communication facility and bad checks. More than 100 of the offenses are felonies.

The footage of Rodriguez shows more than 60 instances where she concealed pieces of mail in her carrier satchel and personal backpack. She is also seen using her phone light to see through envelopes.

Many of the deposits were made using fake names on phone applications or at ATMs. In examining the fifty known forgeries, the same name was only used once to make multiple deposits.

Many of the victims were local to Lancaster County, but some were as far away as Michigan, Florida, Kentucky, and Nevada.

On more than one occasion, envelopes were taken from several businesses in Leola, PA including Beiler Hydraulics, Pioneer Woodcraft, Equipter, and Rota Dyne. Several of their customers reached out about checks they sent in that were missing or diverted.

Rodriguez’s bail was set at $50,000 during a preliminary hearing on Monday, April 4. She was released from Lancaster County Prison later that day after posting the amount. She will have a preliminary hearing on April 11.