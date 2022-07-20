LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Preparations are under in Lancaster for Historicon 2022.

It is the largest convention in the nation of historical miniature gaming. In other words: tiny war games.

Hundreds of games are played, attracting more than 3,000 people from all over the world.

“It’s chess on steroids in terms of the size of the game and the terrain and all that kind of stuff, for somebody who is not interested in military history and not interested in gaming our hope is to show the visual aspect of what we do,” Presiden of the Historical Miniature Gaming Society said.

Historicon runs from Wednesday until Sunday at the Lancaster Convention Center.