Lancaster Pride to celebrate LGBTQ+ community with festival at Clipper Magazine Stadium

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration of Lancaster County’s LGBTQ+ community and allies is returning this October! Lancaster Pride will host an in-person Pride Festival on Sunday, Oct. 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

According to the press release, a record of 100+ vendors will be featured at this year’s festival, as well as, local and regional musicians and entertainers. For those 21 and over, there will be an open Beer Garden, plus concessions for any age.

For those interested in attending, the general admission is $5.00, but VIP packages are available and offered at $75.00. The VIP package will include “exclusive access within the venue, unique food and beverage offerings, and a meet-and-greet experience.”

The festival will require proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within 72 hours of the event.

To learn more about the event, visit Lancaster Pride’s website by clicking here,