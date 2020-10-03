Lancaster Public Library holds Bucks for Books drive-thru fundraiser

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Today, the Friends of the Mountville Branch of the Lancaster Public Library held a Bucks for Books drive-thru fundraising event in the Mountville Church of the Brethren parking lot.

Troops 90 Scouts dressed up as book characters to greet drivers. They were accompanied by Lancaster Barnstormers mascot Cylo. Library storyteller Mamma Goosie was there, as well, and several of her fans stopped by to visit.

Lissa Holland, Executive Director of the Lancaster Public Library, explains that the Friends of the Mountville Branch typically hold several fundraisers throughout the year. However, this year they were all cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Bucks for Books drive-thru is a way to raise money and interact with the community safely, says Holland. To add an extra element of literary fun, guests were encouraged to come dressed as their favorite book characters.

The Lancaster City Branch and Mountville Branch libraries are open for those interested in borrowing books or other resources, and all materials are quarantined for seven days after they are returned to reduce the risk of spreading the Coronavirus. Lancaster Public Library also offers online resources.

For those missing Mamma Goosie, she holds virtual storytimes on Thursday mornings.