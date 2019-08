LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Religious leaders pushed for changes to the country’s gun laws during a rally in Lancaster Thursday.

The rally in Penn Square was organized by Rev. Jennifer E Mattson of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Manheim Township. She says lawmakers need to bring back a ban on assault-style rifles.

“We believe that prayers are important, that prayers are effective, but it feels like the time is right that we need to speak up, stand out and demand common-sense reforms,” Mattson said.