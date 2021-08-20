Lancaster resident found guilty for kidnapping Indiana teen

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Andrew E. Howland, resident of Lancaster, was found guilty on all counts for kidnapping a 13-year-old girl from her Indiana home after pursuing her online in December 2020.

Howland was found guilty for felony kidnapping, unlawful contact with a minor, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault in addition to other charges.

Amy Muller, ADA, called witnesses and presented evidence during the three-day jury trial. Witnesses included the teen who was kidnapped. In her closing argument, Muller called the defendant “every person’s worst nightmare.”

According to the police report, testimony revealed that the girl has been reported as a runaway by her family to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana. Indiana authorities found social media messages between the girl and the defendant.

Howland was located in Lancaster County by local law enforcement after Indiana authorities obtained location data on the defendant’s cell phone. The defendant, however, testified in his own defense that he “saved” the child from her home life.

The sentencing is scheduled for November 18, 2021. Howland was committed to Lancaster County Prison on an increased bail of $15 million.