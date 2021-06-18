Lancaster resident suffers $27K loss from electronic communication fraud

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is investigating the fraudulent use of electronic communications to scam a 78-year-old woman out of over $27,000.

According to the press release, the fraud began when the Clay Township resident started receiving a text message from an unknown number on June 15. The message stated that an iPad had been purchased by her and to contact a phone listing that was provided if the transaction was fraudulent.

The individual informed the reporting party she was being scammed and could not tell anyone due to the suspects working at her bank and possibly being close friends of the victim. The cyber thief continued to contact her and direct her to download a specific phone app.

The cyber thief then told her to withdrawal a significant portion of money from her market accounts, both of which had $20,000 in them. The woman drove to the bank and withdrew the funds while the thief listened on the phone to monitor the transaction.

Over $27,000 were then transferred over to the cyber thief through a series of several Bitcoin exchanges.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the subjects responsible or who may have been victimized by a similar criminal scheme is requested to contact the department.