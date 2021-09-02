Lancaster residents asked to conserve water until Sunday

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster is asking all of its water customers to conserve their use of water for 48 hours.

The order comes after dirt and debris from the severe flooding on Wednesday night pushed dirt and debris into the Conestoga and Susquehanna Rivers, lowering water production to 40%.

The City of Lancaster Bureau of Water affects Lancaster City, Manheim Township, East Petersburg, Millersville, East Hempfield, West Hempfield, Lancaster Township, East Lampeter, West Lampeter, and Pequea. There’s a total of about 110,000 customers in all of those areas.

Water remains safe for consumption and normal household use but to better conserve, the City of Lancaster suggests short showers instead of baths, turning the tap off when brushing teeth or shaving, and avoid washing cars, hosing down sidewalks, or filling pools.