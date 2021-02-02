Lancaster residents clean up aftermath of Monday snowstorm

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Parts of Lancaster County got more than a foot of snow during the snowstorm over the past two days.

Residents in East Cocalico Township used snow blowers and snow shovels trying to get driveway clears. Randy Gockley said the clean up on Tuesday was harder than the day before.

“It was a little harder than last evening. Last evening it was a lighter snow, it blew a lot easier but today with the temperatures rising it’s a lot wetter and the snowblower tended to clog on me,” Gockley said.

PennDOT is still advising anyone driving on Tuesday evening or Wednesday to take it slowly as the sun goes down and temperatures decline.