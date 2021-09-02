Lancaster residents describe the aftermath of Ida

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — From downed power lines to massive flooding, Lancaster County saw it all. Columbia, Lancaster City, and Lititz were not spared by the devastation wrought by Ida.

Even Route 222 closed in both directions for hours, turning traffic lanes into one big lake. Laura Snavely witnessed it first-hand, capturing it on cell phone video. “Once the water started coming up early afternoon it started moving very quickly,” Snavely said.

She not only owns a home near the creek but a stable containing multiple horses and a farm cat. “I was worried that the water would go through it and when that happens it’s quite a mess,” Snavely said.

She worked quickly to evacuate and get them to high ground as the waters kept rising. ” I do have the one foal on the ground and he’s four and a half months so moving him out of his home was a little more than his typical daily life, but they handled it well. They were still able to be on the pastures but just on higher ground,” Snavely said.

For now, she’s left with more work. “Dealing with the flood is the aftermath. It’s not just water that comes but the water brings, so we had some downed trees and stuff make their way across too,” Snavely said.

As for the foal, there is some good news, he’s doing okay and happy to be dry.