Lancaster residents experience quick clean up after Thursday’s winter weather

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s snow made for a quick clean up. By the time abc27 News arrived in Millersville, Lancaster County, the streets were already cleared — despite the area getting about two inches of snow overnight.

Mike Kaufhold, a Millersville resident, was clearing off his car Thursday morning but didn’t mind completing the task.

“Very light. I helped at a local church down the road and my wife was helping with food over there. We did the whole parking lot in 20 minutes. It’s a very light snow,” Kaufhold said.

