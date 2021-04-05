Lancaster restaurant sees slow return of customers as COVID-19 restrictions relax

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Customers sitting at a bar are a welcomed sight for Midstate restaurant owners.

At the Belvedere Inn, those added customers on Sunday gave the restaurant hope for brighter days ahead.

“Every little step back to normal is in the right direction for us,” John Costanzo, Managing Partners of the Belvedere Inn, said.

The Belvedere Inn, a highly acclaimed spot in Lancaster, stopped all dining services earlier this year when they said losses from COVID-19 mitigation efforts were too much to handle.

“Being behind the bar a little bit yesterday (myself) it was just a great feeling to be able to see somebody across the way again,” Costanzo said. “We haven’t done since last March.”

As of Easter Sunday, restaurants can seat guests at the bar again, customers can order alcohol without food, and seat at 75% capacity.

Restaurant owners who spoke with abc27 News on Monday said they didn’t see a big boost of business on Sunday with the fewer restrictions.

“The timing of the changing of the restrictions is certainly interesting,” Nicole Aquilini, Assistant General Manager of Plough, said.

Aquilini said she believes more people will come in as the week picks up following the Easter holiday and as more customers feel comfortable getting close.