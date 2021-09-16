Lancaster Restaurant supports local businesses, helps with recovery

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Yorgos Restaurant and Lounge has been a mainstay in Lancaster for the last three decades, serving Mediterranean fare with a twist, and its owner has seen it all: the good, the bad, and the ugly.

“We just rolled with the punches and kept it moving. We did the best we could,” Gus Katsaros, co-owner of Yorgos Restaurant and Lounge, said.

The pandemic threw many curveballs but Yorgos adapted. With Lancaster Restaurant Week in full force, they see it as a much-needed opportunity.

“Hopefully, Restaurant Week helps and brings people back in and it seems like it is. A lot of customers that came in that we’ve seen in previous years are back. A lot of the older ones,” Katsaros said.

The owners at both Yorgos and Chellas Arepa Kitchen say business is good. but having so few employees makes it challenging.

“Not enough people applying, and the people applying are the people who are very young, they have sports activities, schooling,” Luis Quiroz, Chellas Arepa Kitchen owner, said.

Fortunately, however, the food truck featuring South American street food fared a little better than most this past year

“We were lucky because we had the outdoor seating, we had parking and we have our call-ahead system. Those three things helped. Overall, because of this chaos, we found unity and support from the community,” Quiroz said

Over 30 restaurants are participating in Lancaster Restaurant Week, and owners say this is the perfect chance to come back to your favorite stomping grounds at a time when they need all the support they can get.

For more information on which restaurants are participating, check out Restaurants – Lancaster City Restaurant Week.