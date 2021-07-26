Lancaster restaurants relieved by CHIRP funding

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Local restaurants and bars were hit hard by COVID-19 and many were forced to close.

For the Belvedere Inn, long heralded as a Lancaster staple, the pandemic was bad for the restaurant and bar’s bottom line.

“There was a lot of the unknowns before. At Belvedere, we closed 3 or 4 times during the pandemic because it was ‘oh hey open back up’ we can do outdoor seating, then we had limited occupancy inside, then it was okay we have to stop that,” John Costanzo, the managing partner at the Belvedere Inn, said.

Funding from Paycheck Protection Program helped keep the business up and running. As Lancaster looks to make a full recovery, much-needed relief is on the way thanks to more funding from the state.

Three-hundred sixteen businesses will receive aid from a 145 million pot of funds, six million of which will go to local restaurants and bars in Lancaster like Silantra Asian Street Kitchen.

It was one of the locations that received $15,000 from the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) funding. Governor Wolf announced the grants this morning at a press conference. He believes will help local businesses emerge stronger from the pandemic.

“The funding has made a big difference in Lancaster and I think all across Pennsylvania. It’s really important that we continue to support organizations like Silantra, “ Governor Tom Wolf said.

Silantra Asian Street Kitchen intends on using those funds to better compensate its employees and to effectively compete with other local businesses.

They, like other businesses, hope this new rise in COVID-19 cases doesn’t affect their bottom line once again.

“We were allowed to have dining on the sidewalk, to-go cocktails, that is another stream of revenue. That all just stopped and it is unfortunate because a lot of businesses are still recovering and recouping,” Costanza said.