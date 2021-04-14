Lancaster restaurants survive, thrive during Restaurant Week

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Forty-three restaurants are participating in Lancaster City Restaurant Week. The event runs through Sunday.

Organizers say the week is all about helping the local culinary community survive and thrive.

It’s sponsored by Visit Lancaster and the Lancaster City Alliance.

“The community still has the opportunity to show them the love and support they deserve after the year they’ve been through,” said Anne Williams of the Lancaster City Alliance about local restaurants. “Restaurant Week is several years old but this year is more important than ever.”

Some of the city’s restaurants were forced to close temporarily over the past year, as managers had to balance what they’d have to spend to stay open versus what they’d make.

Given that restrictions have loosened and more Pennsylvanians are feeling comfortable venturing out as they get vaccinated, this week comes with extra excitement.

That excitement is being promoted on social media with the #LCRW2021.

“Different cuisines that you can try,” said Williams. “Breakfast, lunch and dinner is available, so why not? We need things to celebrate right now and food is a wonderful way to connect.”

Like many of the local culinary events happening across the Midstate, their are indoor and outdoor dining options, as well as take out and delivery.

There are also special gift cards and branded merchandise deals.

Lancaster City Restaurant Week’s website outlines exactly which participating restaurants are offering what and when.