Lancaster retirement community implements curfew amid coronavirus pandemic

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Anyone looking to walk around the campus of Brethren Village Retirement Community might face a few tests first, such as having their temperature checked and where they recently been.

Those measurements are how the retirement community is looking to keep its 1,200 residents safe from coronavirus.

Brethren Village said they have not had any cases of COVID-19 as of Friday.

Other retirement communities, including Landis Homes, began reporting cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Tara Ober, the Vice President of Communications and Resident Life at Brethren Village, said they are not allowing visitors inside of their facilities unless it’s an end of life situation.

Ober says the given the severity of the coronavirus pandemic and volume of cases, curfews will be in place starting Sunday. The curfew will require residents to be back in their homes at 7 p.m.

“We have an obligation to keep our most vulnerable population healthy,” Ober said. “We’re doing our absolute best to do that because they may be immunocompromised and they could get a more severe case of the virus, or it may end in a fatality. We’re trying to restrict that as much as possible.”.

She says the community is trying to accommodate visits through video conferencing.