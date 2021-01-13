Lancaster School District changing names of two schools

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday night the Lancaster School District and the YWCA in Lancaster will hold a virtual town hall as they look to rename two schools.

Southeast Middle School and Buchanan Elementary School were both named after slaveholders, Southeast is just a temporary name for Edward Hand Middle School.

The school district and the YWCA say they look forward to hearing feedback from the community.

“This has been a long standing history for the school names. So for the hurt, the racial oppression caused by the school names has gone on for some time,” says Jasmyne King from Center for Gender and Racial Equity , Lancaster YWCA. “Now at this pivotal time it’s important for the community to raise their voice for the name they know have had a deep impact in the community we serve.”

The town hall starts at 6:30 and you can stream it here.