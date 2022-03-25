LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The School District of Lancaster is considering changing boundary lines, which will affect which schools students will attend.

If the school board votes yes, up to 700 students could be changing schools. The district says it is needed to even out class sizes, but parents are not happy about it.

The school district originally began looking at boundary lines back in 2019, but then the pandemic resulted in a drop in enrollment. If the lines didn’t change, the district says some buildings would only be running at a third of their capacity.

“Taxpayers rely on us to make sure we’re using the tax dollar efficiently and effectively, and in order to do that, we need to make sure our buildings are being used appropriately,” said Matt Przywara, chief of Finance and Operations at SDOL.

Chris Blose, a parent of a fourth-grade student, says they think what the district is trying to do is in some ways a good idea but the way they’re going about it is all wrong.

“The first time she found out, she cried about it and was really upset,” Blose added. “The school we go to know is half a mile from our house and the school they’ll be sending our neighborhood to is a mile and a half away from our house. Right now, everyone walks to school and walk other people’s kids to school and pick other people’s kids up from school.”

Melissa Proud’s daughter would be changing from Smith Wade Elementary to Wharton Elementary.

“She’s going to be separated from some families in the neighborhood that are still going to be going to SWE, so she’s a little bummed out about that,” Proud said.

Right now, Proud’s daughter can walk to school. But she says with Wharton, it is over the Harrisburg Pike, which makes her believe they will need to get busses.

“Anyone that may be impacted, we are working with our principals, we have plans in place, to ensure we have consistency across all schools, that we can engage families and bring them into our schools,” Przywara said.

A public input meeting will be held next week and a final vote is expected to be on April 19.