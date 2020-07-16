Lancaster School District mulling middle school name change

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The School District of Lancaster may change the name of Edward Hand Middle School after an alumnus started a petition to have the name changed.
Hand was a general under George Washington, although he also owned slaves and killed Native Americans.
A decision on a name change could come at a school board meeting next week.
