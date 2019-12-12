Lancaster schools boundary study narrows options to 2

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The School District of Lancaster has narrowed down a realignment study to two possible scenarios, and both would impact where hundreds of students go to school.

One option would realign the boundaries of elementary schools to balance class sizes across the district and optimize walking distances for students. It would also allow the district to eliminate modular classrooms currently used at schools such as Hamilton Elementary and Wheatland Middle School.

All schools in the district would have enrollment numbers between 80 and 90 percent of building capacity, based on a classroom size of 25 students. Currently, schools like Lafayette and Martin are at or over capacity while schools like Wharton and Carter & MacRae are at less than 80% capacity.

The other option would align elementary boundaries with middle school boundaries, creating an elementary-to-middle school feeder system to ensure all students transition with their elementary school class to the same middle school.

The district says in both scenarios, between 400 and 500 students living in a rezoned area would ultimately attend a different middle school. About 90% of elementary students would live within a mile of school, and 57% would live within a half-mile.

The district is looking for parent feedback on both plans.

A task force studying realignment aims to have a final recommendation to the school board for consideration in February. Any changes would not begin until the 2021-2022 school year.

