Lancaster Science Factory explores the science behind Star Wars

LANCASTER, Pa.(WHTM) - The force returned to the Lancaster Science Factory for the 4th annual weekend-long takeover celebrating the science and characters of the Star Wars films.

Each day offered Star Wars themed, hands-on science at the science cafe.  

The event highlights the science and engineering that was used to create the Star Wars films.

Saturday's event featured a light saber duel.

The Lancaster Science Factory aims to make science and engineering both fun and accessible to all children in the community. 

