Lancaster seeks local artists to help make city intersection safer

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster is looking for artists to help make an intersection a little safer.

The city is targeting the five-way intersection at West Strawberry, South Mulberry and West Vine Streets.

Artists will be asked to create a project that improves street safety and revitalize the space.

“We are using art as a pilot program to test these improvements out so it’s a great opportunity to engage the community, and two, have your art on display,” said Jake Thorsen, SoWe neighborhood director for the Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership.

The city is making the improvements thanks to a $25,000. Artists have until March 22 to apply.