Lancaster sees high rate of pedestrian-involved accidents, officials tackle problem head-on

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The death of a beloved Lancaster pediatrician highlights a growing problem in the city – accidents involving pedestrians. 2021 has seen quite a few already. So, what’s happening?

“Incidents had gone down during the early days of COVID, but once people started coming back onto the streets and driving more, they seem to be by and large driving more erratically,” Stephen Campbell, Director of Public Work for the City of Lancaster, said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Campbell says this is in line with national trends and says the city is tackling these issues head-on.

“What that means is doing the evaluation Harrisburg has done of the streets, streetscapes, what are the characteristics that are contributing to bad performance or to pedestrian injuries or vehicle injuries and finding ways to address that,” Campbell said.

They’ve identified streets with the most recurring accidents, with some happening near crosswalks.

So far, most of those accidents are centered around 10-15 streets in the city.

“About 77% of those high injury network accidents are on the state roads, so we do have a challenge in what we can do on state roads,” Campbell said.

This complicates how quickly they can fix things. For now, the city is laser-focused on making the necessary improvements to keep everyone safe.

“Neck downs, where we can reduce the width where pedestrians cross, the introduction of different kinds of lighting, the piano keys which create better awareness,” he added.