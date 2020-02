LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have arrested Farhad Wahidullah after he and Jonathan Lopez, 18, cut off their court-issued ankle monitors and absconded from bail supervision before a trial for a shooting incident.

Wahidullah, 28, was arrested Wednesday at a residence on the 400 block of Manor Street right before 9 p.m. and taken to the County Sheriff’s Office.

Police are still searching for Lopez. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call Lancaster police at 717-664-1180.