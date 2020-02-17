Lancaster shooting suspects sought after jumping bail, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are looking for two men awaiting trial for a shooting incident in the city last year after the pair allegedly jumped bail.

Jonathan Lopez, 18, and Farhad Whaidullah, 28, cut off their court-issued ankle monitors and absconded from bail supervision, Lancaster police said.

Lopez and Whaidullah were arrested for a shooting on July 28 in the first block of West Filbert Street.

Authorities said the pair and two co-defendants confronted a 52-year-old man working on his vehicle then shot him in the leg. They said the group was looking for another person who was not there.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lopez or Whaidullah should call Lancaster police at 717-664-1180 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or text LANCS plus a message to 847411.