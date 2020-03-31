Lancaster soldier back in U.S. with twin infants born in South Korea

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A U.S. Army soldier from the Midstate is now back in the United States with her husband and their newborn twins who were born in South Korea during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Parker and Laine McFall were born February 17 at 30 weeks. The babies’ parents are U.S. Army’s Specialist Cody McFall and Private First Class Cheyenne Evans from Lancaster with the 188th Military Police Company at Camp Walker.

The babies were medically cleared and protected from COVID-19, then transported from South Korea to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Now they’re at Maryland’s Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for advanced neonatal patients.

McFall and Evans were both tested for COVID-19 and placed in quarantine on March 10. They tested negative and are currently showing no symptoms.

Both the parents and babies are doing well.