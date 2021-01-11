Lancaster stabbing at Garden Court Apartments under police investigation

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a stabbing Saturday night at the area of Garden Court Apartments after a dispute involving two males turned violent.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a 30-year-old male (driver 1) was driving in the southeast area of Lancaster City when he noticed his ex-wife’s current boyfriend (driver 2) was following him in a vehicle.

After driver 1 attempted to elude driver 2 in a brief car chase, driver 1 stopped his car at Garden Court apartments. He was then approached on foot by driver 2 and several other people.

In the midst of an assault, driver 1 grabbed a knife from his car, stabbing driver 2 multiple times.

Driver 2 was admitted to the hospital and underwent surgery for his injuries. Driver 2 is reported to be in stable condition.

No charges have been filed at this time though the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.