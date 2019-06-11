Lancaster Stands Up ask candidates to take 'No Pac Money Pledge'

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) -- - A Lancaster County group rallied on Monday to try to take the commission out of two Manheim Township commissioners.

According to records, the two politicians received close to $1,000 in donations from a developer whose controversial project will be voted on in two weeks.

Records show that four contributions were made to commissioners Albert Kling and David Heck's campaign by the Hurst family, who are the builders behind Oregon Village, a proposed 75-acre housing development.

In response, Lancaster Stands Up held a rally asking the commissioners and all future elected officials to make a promise.