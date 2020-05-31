Lancaster Stands Up hosts ‘honk and drive’ protest in Lancaster City

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Stands Up hosted a honk and drive protest in Lancaster City Sunday afternoon.

Organizers say they wanted people to stay in their cars to protect themselves from COVID-19 while demanding justice for George Floyd.

“As you know, there are protests popping up all over big cities and small towns across this county right now because people are at a breaking point and want to see an end to racist policing,” Elizabeth Booth, organizer, Lancaster Stands Up, said.

Organizers say the honk and drive protest ended at 3 p.m. More protestors have gathered in Lancaster City and are out of their cars walking around. There is a heavy police presence.