Lancaster students donate more than 180 winter clothes to Salvation Army

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Students from Chesterbrook Academy Preschool on Estelle Drive and Harrisburg Pike in Lancaster donated more than 180 winter clothing items to The Salvation Army after collecting items throughout December.

The collected gloves, hats and scarves were donated to the organization’s Angel Tree program, a program that provides new clothes and toys for children who usually go without gifts during the holiday season.

Students helped count the donations and prepare them for delivery, learning the importance of helping others.