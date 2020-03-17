Lancaster superintendent says online learning won’t be required during shutdown

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a growing list of superintendents who say online learning will not be required during the mandatory shutdown of schools.

School District of Lancaster superintendent Dr. Damaris Rau says not every student in her district has access to online learning. Rau said online learning won’t be required since not all families have a device for each of their children.

She says alternative learning is an option.

“We are providing a list for our families online, a list of resources they can go to,” Rau said. “[They are] activities they may want to do with their kids but what we can’t do is require this because of access and equitably.”

She said the district is still planning on holding their school board meeting Tuesday night.

The meeting will be streamed online and parents will have the chance to ask Rau questions about the district’s coronavirus response.