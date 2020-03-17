1  of  13
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Hampden Township Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Presbyterian Congregation/Middletown Shippensburg First Church of God St. John E.L.C. Hummelstown St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire Trinity U.M.C. Hummelstown Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Lancaster superintendent says online learning won’t be required during shutdown

Lancaster

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a growing list of superintendents who say online learning will not be required during the mandatory shutdown of schools.

School District of Lancaster superintendent Dr. Damaris Rau says not every student in her district has access to online learning. Rau said online learning won’t be required since not all families have a device for each of their children.

She says alternative learning is an option.

“We are providing a list for our families online, a list of resources they can go to,” Rau said. “[They are] activities they may want to do with their kids but what we can’t do is require this because of access and equitably.”

She said the district is still planning on holding their school board meeting Tuesday night.

The meeting will be streamed online and parents will have the chance to ask Rau questions about the district’s coronavirus response.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss