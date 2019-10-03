Lancaster surgeon to pay $4.25M over kickbacks claim

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – A Lancaster surgeon will pay $4.25 million to settle claims he had an improper financial relationship with a health care company, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Glenn A. Kline received money as kickbacks for referring patients to Lancaster Regional Medical Center and Heart of Lancaster Medical Center between 2009 and 2012. The hospitals, in turn, billed federal health care programs for the patients’ services, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors said Kline was a major source of surgical business in the Lancaster area, and his ability to refer patients to the hospitals gave him significant leverage over Health Management Associates, which operated Lancaster Regional and Heart of Lancaster at the time.

To secure Kline’s referrals, authorities say HMA compensated Kline by paying him 300% more than the fair market value of his services.

In addition to his excessive salary, prosecutors say Kline demanded and was paid additional amounts to benefit his practice, Community Surgical Associates.

Authorities said Kline’s case is related to a larger investigation under which HMA agreed to pay $260 million to settle claims arising from its fraudulent billing practices in multiple healthcare institutions across the United States.

