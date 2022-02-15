Lancaster taxi driver sentenced in sexual assault case from 2018

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says a man will spend up to 10 years in prison after being found guilty for sexual assault charges in September.

Jesus Rosario was convicted of sexual assault and indecent assault charges after a three-day trial and a seven-hour jury deliberation for a summer 2018 incident.

The Lancaster County DA’s office says Rosario was working as a taxi driver when he picked up a woman to take her back to her apartment in Upper Leacock Township around 3 a.m. in July 2018. Then they say Rosario went into the home to help her with her belongings when he assaulted her.

Charging documents say audio and video recording found the woman didn’t say or do anything showing she had interest in Rosario and that he came in uninvited.

Lancaster County Judge Thomas Sponaugle sentenced him five to 10 years in prison, saying Rosario put himself where he is and now has to go to prison for what he’s been found guilty of. Rosario was free until this sentencing.