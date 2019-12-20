Lancaster teen sought in shooting that injured friend

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for an 18-year-old city man after they say he unintentionally shot his friend in the legs.

Javon Toaltoan, 18, is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment regarding the incident Wednesday in the 500 block of Plum Street.

Toaltoan was in the friend’s home when he unintentionally discharged a 9mm handgun and the bullet struck the victim in both legs. He fled with the gun, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

A warrant has been issued for Toaltoan’s arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Lancaster police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or text LANCS and a message to 847411.