Lancaster teenager convicted of third-degree murder in 2019 shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Rahmir Hopkins, a 16-year-old from Lancaster, was convicted on Thursday of third-degree murder and two other charges related to a 2019 incident in the 600 block of South Lime Street.

On Oct. 9, 2019, Hopkins, who was 14 at the time, shot 24-year-old Luis Perez in the back while two of Hopkins’ companions were fighting with him. Perez died at the scene.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

According to testimony from the trial, Perez punched Hopkins, and then Hopkins’ companions starting punching Perez before Hopkins shot him.

Hopkins has also been convicted of possessing a firearm as a minor and carrying a firearm without a license.