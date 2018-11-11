Lancaster therapist arrested at hospital, accused of sexually assaulting patient Video

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) - Police have charged a pulmonary therapist at Lancaster General Hospital after a patient accused him of sexual assault.

Lancaster City Police said the patient said he woke up after he felt another person touching his genitals while inside a patient care room at the hospital on September 12. The patient did not know the hospital employee.

Police later identified the employee as Shawn Moyer, 30.

The patient said the touching was not in a clinical nature but for arousal. He told police that when he opened his eyes Moyer's penis was exposed while he was touching him. Moyer left the room when he realized the victim was conscious.

Police arrested Moyer at the hospital on November 8. He is in the Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail.

Police are asking the public if they know of any other similar incidents involving Moyer to give them a call at 717-735-3350.