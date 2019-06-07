Lancaster to auction cars, pieces of history

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The old garage belonging to Lancaster’s Streets Bureau on Fairview Avenue is filled with history.

Now, you have a chance to own almost everything inside it.

On Saturday, the city is auctioning more than 700 items in order to generate a little revenue.

“We are able to get rid of some of the unused products and also generate the revenue for those products after their use is no longer needed,” said Megan Baum, the bureau chief of Procurement and Collections for Lancaster.

The city will auction off things like old holiday wreaths, bicycles no one claimed from the police department, and used cars.

“There is a lot of neat things,” Baum added.

A hidden gem that will be available could be the old clock that used to be in Penn Square.

“You would be able to own a piece of history,” Baum said.

Baum said the city hopes to raise somewhere between $5,000 and $10,000. She said all money they get will go back into city budgets.

“The revenue gets put back into that department so they can put it back into other uses,” she said.

Baum said departments could use the money for things like new cars or equipment.

The auction will take place at 750 Fairview Avenue and starts at 9 a.m.