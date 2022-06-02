LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Last month, Discover Lancaster released a report on 2021 tourism in Lancaster County that showed that visitation last year surpassed 2019 numbers. As the county heads into the busier summer and fall seasons, it looks like tourism in the area will remain strong through 2022.

Tourism in Lancaster County

The Discover Lancaster report says that over 9 million visitors came to Lancaster County in 2021 and spent over $2 billion. Visitation was up 32.1% from 2020 and spending was up 53.9%, according to the report, but even more exciting, says Discover Lancaster President and CEO Edward Harris, is that visitation was up 2.2% since 2019 and spending was up 3.2% from 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“I think people were itching to travel somewhere,” Harris said. “Once our fall festivals returned in 2021 along with our great theater season with Christmas shows and holiday shows throughout Lancaster County, people were ready to come back, and they came back in a big way.”

A singer performs in July 2021 in the Fulton Theatre’s first live show since the pandemic.

The fourth quarter of 2021 was the strongest it had been in five years, Harris said, and that enthusiasm for travel to Lancaster County seems to be continuing into this year. The biggest challenge tourism in the county faces now, Harris says, is staffing.

The tourism and hospitality industry in Lancaster County has historically provided upwards of 20,000 jobs, Harris said. While all fields have been hit with worker shortages, Harris says people have been especially slow to return to the tourism and hospitality industry.

Heading into peak travel seasons in summer and fall, Harris encourages visitors to be patient with workers. He is optimistic that the end of the school year will bring more workers for the summer.

In addition to providing jobs in Lancaster County, the tourism industry also puts money into the economy. Through direct impacts (visitors spend money), indirect impacts (businesses purchase goods and services to operate), and induced impacts (employees spend money received from visitors), tourism had a total economic impact of about $3.3 billion in the county in 2021, according to the report.

The report states that each Lancaster County household would have to pay an extra $1,029 in taxes per year to replace the state and local taxes supported by tourism in the county, which was about $210 million in 2021.

People visit Lancaster from the New England region down to Washington, D.C., Harris said, though many visitors are local.

Some people who came to Lancaster County for the first time during the pandemic to enjoy outdoor activities offered in the county are now returning to visit again, noted Harris. “After coming and exploring Lancaster, they find that there’s so much more to do that they were not familiar with on their first trip,” he said.

The county has become a “premier road trip destination,” Harris said, being within easy driving distance from nearby cities like Philadelphia and New York.

“It’s such a welcoming destination,” Harris said. “There’s lots to do for really any age group.”

The positive trend in tourism to the county appears set to continue into 2022, with Discover Lancaster’s website traffic increasing each month so far this year.

“We’re seeing that momentum (of the rebound in 2021) continue here in 2022. Our numbers have been strong, and we’re here at the very beginning of our peak tourism season of summer, and Lancaster County welcomes quite a few visitors in the fall season, as well, so to be ahead as we approach our busy season, so to speak, is very encouraging,” Harris said.

Things to do in Lancaster County

Lancaster County offers outdoor and indoor activities for kids, families, and adults. Here are some highlighted by Edward Harris from Discover Lancaster:

Dutch Wonderland — Ride roller coasters and other rides geared toward children at this family-friendly theme park in Lancaster. Learn more here.

Cherry Crest Adventure Farm — This attraction in Ronks is well-known for its corn maze, but it also has other attractions like barnyard animals to meet, festivals and live music, kids play areas, apple blasters, farm tours, and more. Learn more here.

Turkey Hill Experience — Learn about making ice cream and check out one of the top factory tours in the U.S. at the Turkey Hill Experience in Columbia. Learn more here.

Strasburg Rail Road — Enjoy rides with Thomas for kids, wine and cheese train rides for adults, or other themed train rides at the Strasburg Rail Road in Ronks. Learn more here.

Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire — Enter a fantasy world at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire in the fall, or enjoy other themed festivals at the Mount Hope Estate in Manheim. Learn more here.

Lancaster Balloon Festival — Check out this hot air balloon festival and country fair, complete with hot air balloon rides, in Bird-in-Hand in September. Learn more here.

Whoopie Pie Festival — Enjoy delicious whoopie pies, games, craft vendors, and more at this fall festival in Ronks. Learn more here.

“We have such a wide range of things to experience,” said Harris. “There’s so much to do for families, but then there’s also amazing restaurants, breweries, theaters here…Don’t forget about outlet shopping. We have over 20 golf courses, vineyards, there’s just so much to do here.”

Check out more fun things to do in Lancaster County in this list.