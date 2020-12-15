Lancaster Township declares snow emergency route for impending snowstorm

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Township officials have declared a snow emergency which goes into effect at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 16, 2020, until 11:00 p.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020.
Residents must remove their parked vehicles from the routes prior to 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Further, it shall be unlawful for any motor vehicle to drive upon a snow emergency route unless that vehicle is properly equipped with snow tires or chains.
The following streets or parts of streets in Lancaster Township have been posted as a snow emergency route and will be affected by this declaration:
- Abbeyville Road: Schoolhouse Road to Columbia Avenue
- Bean Hill Road
- Jackson Drive: to River Drive
- Marietta Avenue: River Drive to Race Avenue
- North President Avenue: from Columbia Avenue to Hillcrest Road
- Race Avenue: from Columbia Avenue to Buchanan Avenue
- River Drive: to Hillcrest Road
- Wabank Road: Millersville Road 741 to Charles Road
- Wheatland: River Drive to Race Avenue
- Wilson Drive: Columbia Avenue to Hillcrest Road
- Woods Avenue: from Race Avenue to North President Avenue
The following culs-de-sacs or dead-end roads in Lancaster Township have been posted as a snow emergency route and there shall be no parking, no standing, etc. during the declared emergency:
- Barton Drive
- Bentley Summit
- Cold Stream Drive
- Conestoga Woods Road at Milford Drive
- Crossfield Drive
- Deep Hollow Lane
- Devon Drive
- Drummers Lane
- Elmshire Drive
- Fairfax Drive
- Grafton Circle
- Green Spring Circle
- Greythorne Road
- Maple Avenue
- N. Field Drive
- N. Pier Drive
- Pickford Drive
- Rabbit Hill Lane
- River Drive
- Rock Ledge Court
- St. Paul Circle
- Spring Ridge
- Stockbridge Circle
- Townsend Court
- Turnbridge Drive
- Westmore Way
- Wildflower Lane
- Woodlyn Court
