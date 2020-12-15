Lancaster Township declares snow emergency route for impending snowstorm

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Township officials have declared a snow emergency which goes into effect at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 16, 2020, until 11:00 p.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Residents must remove their parked vehicles from the routes prior to 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Further, it shall be unlawful for any motor vehicle to drive upon a snow emergency route unless that vehicle is properly equipped with snow tires or chains.

The following streets or parts of streets in Lancaster Township have been posted as a snow emergency route and will be affected by this declaration:

Abbeyville Road: Schoolhouse Road to Columbia Avenue

Bean Hill Road

Jackson Drive: to River Drive

Marietta Avenue: River Drive to Race Avenue

North President Avenue: from Columbia Avenue to Hillcrest Road

Race Avenue: from Columbia Avenue to Buchanan Avenue

River Drive: to Hillcrest Road

Wabank Road: Millersville Road 741 to Charles Road

Wheatland: River Drive to Race Avenue

Wilson Drive: Columbia Avenue to Hillcrest Road

Woods Avenue: from Race Avenue to North President Avenue

The following culs-de-sacs or dead-end roads in Lancaster Township have been posted as a snow emergency route and there shall be no parking, no standing, etc. during the declared emergency: