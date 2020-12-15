Lancaster Township declares snow emergency route for impending snowstorm

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Township officials have declared a snow emergency which goes into effect at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 16, 2020, until 11:00 p.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Residents must remove their parked vehicles from the routes prior to 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Further, it shall be unlawful for any motor vehicle to drive upon a snow emergency route unless that vehicle is properly equipped with snow tires or chains.

The following streets or parts of streets in Lancaster Township have been posted as a snow emergency route and will be affected by this declaration:

  • Abbeyville Road: Schoolhouse Road to Columbia Avenue
  • Bean Hill Road
  • Jackson Drive: to River Drive
  • Marietta Avenue: River Drive to Race Avenue
  • North President Avenue: from Columbia Avenue to Hillcrest Road
  • Race Avenue: from Columbia Avenue to Buchanan Avenue
  • River Drive: to Hillcrest Road
  • Wabank Road: Millersville Road 741 to Charles Road
  • Wheatland: River Drive to Race Avenue
  • Wilson Drive: Columbia Avenue to Hillcrest Road
  • Woods Avenue: from Race Avenue to North President Avenue

The following culs-de-sacs or dead-end roads in Lancaster Township have been posted as a snow emergency route and there shall be no parking, no standing, etc. during the declared emergency:

  • Barton Drive
  • Bentley Summit
  • Cold Stream Drive
  • Conestoga Woods Road at Milford Drive
  • Crossfield Drive
  • Deep Hollow Lane
  • Devon Drive
  • Drummers Lane
  • Elmshire Drive
  • Fairfax Drive
  • Grafton Circle
  • Green Spring Circle
  • Greythorne Road
  • Maple Avenue
  • N. Field Drive
  • N. Pier Drive
  • Pickford Drive
  • Rabbit Hill Lane
  • River Drive
  • Rock Ledge Court
  • St. Paul Circle
  • Spring Ridge
  • Stockbridge Circle
  • Townsend Court
  • Turnbridge Drive
  • Westmore Way
  • Wildflower Lane
  • Woodlyn Court

